Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 15th June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You can keep yourself occupied by planning something for the family. Those planning a family outing are in for a real treat. A home sale could generate a lot of interest. A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Home finances may need to be dealt with a firm hand. You may be kept busy the whole day on the professional front without any tangible outcome.

Love Focus: Possibility of getting romantically linked to someone you like looks real, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Someone might come to you for family advice. Those on the road should exercise caution because the stars are not in their favour. Property disputes are amicably settled. Those who are waiting for results should rest confident that they will pass with flying colours. Health remains satisfactory. Excellent financial management will keep your coffers brimming and help realise your dreams. A job on the side may prove too taxing on both time and energy.

Love Focus: Persistence is likely to get you closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You can be disappointed by a family member’s child. You and your buddies can volunteer for an unexpected excursion and have a good time. This is an excellent time to purchase real estate. A new nutritional and fitness regimen is in the works for you. Previous investments will aid in your financial stability. Remain careful at work, as you can fall prey to the machinations of a professional rival.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please a lover.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

On the professional front, what you’ve accomplished is likely to be recognised. If you’re preparing something at home, make sure everyone knows about it or you won’t be able to carry it out. On the academic front, you will be able to accomplish far more than you anticipated.

Keeping up the efforts on the fitness front will benefit you immensely. You may not find yourself in the best of financial health, but this is a passing phase and may trouble you only temporarily.

Love Focus: Things look bright for those bitten by the love bug.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your happiness is usually linked to the happiness of those close to you, so plan on spending quality time with your loved ones today. Pilgrimages are available for those who are spiritually inclined. Those in the real estate industry may find the day profitable. To succeed academically, you’ll need to maintain a positive mental attitude.

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. Financially the day will prove satisfactory, as adequate earnings are indicated. Writers and designers may find it difficult to convince clients regarding their ideas.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A family member’s success is likely to be the most satisfying. Those embarking on a journey should expect a lot of excitement. Some of you are likely to purchase real estates, such as a plot of land or an apartment. A home remedy is most likely to work. Taking a friend’s investment advice could be beneficial to you. It will be very appreciated if you can provide a hand with household duties.

Love Focus: If you want to brighten the romantic front, then say it with flowers or a thoughtful gift!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

Libra (September 24-October 23)

When it really matters to you, your family will be the most supportive. A business trip will almost certainly be profitable. Some of you will most likely receive property as a result of inheritance. Taking a break from your regular fitness programme will help you. A loan will most likely be arranged at the lowest possible rate. A focused approach is what you require to make your mark on the professional front.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your advice will assist a family member in realising his or her ambitions. A leisure trip offers a lot of fun and adventure. In the real estate market, your efforts are likely to pay off. You’re on track to succeed academically. A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. Your attempts to steer yourself to a position of advantage on the professional front may be resisted by professional rivals.

Love Focus: A current relationship may seem to be going awry, but give it some more time to blossom.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

It’s possible that planning something for the house will engross you and your partner completely. Today, it’s recommended to stay away from congested areas. Those looking to buy or sell a home will find some excellent options. It will benefit you to keep a careful eye on someone on the academic front. Taking up a physical routine to come back in shape is possible for some and will prove most beneficial. Some of you are likely to earn big time, as luck favours on the financial front. You can be expected to make the right decision in a tricky situation on the professional front.

Love Focus: You are likely to express your feelings to someone you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A professional move can put you in a good position, but you’ll have to play your cards very carefully. Because of pleasant company, a journey becomes more interesting. Some people can afford to buy a house or a flat. On the academic front, a completed assignment may be praised. Eating right is your mantra for perfect health. Your expenditure will be much more than what you manage to earn, so keep a close tab on your spending.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to get lucky soon!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

On the professional front, your innovative ideas are likely to win the day. It’s possible to make things more difficult by doing something the family doesn’t approve of on purpose. Someone travelling alongside you will make a journey that you are about to embark on more exciting. Things seem favourable on the health front, as you manage to maintain your workout routine. The strain felt on the budget is likely to ease, as you go on a cost-cutting mission.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Elders may notice that you are a lot more responsible than you were previously. Some of you may be required to leave on a short notice for an official trip. Today is a good day to sell your home. It is possible to start an exercise routine. Profits are earned by making sensible investments. Clients may not appreciate your originality, forcing you to go back to the drawing board.

Love Focus: This is the time to let your hair down and have a rocking time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries