Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 16th June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what's in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Those who exercise on a regular basis maintain good health. Some of you may be considering purchasing a car or an item. Overworked people are more likely to take a break. You may be yearning for your own space at home today, and you may even have a quarrel with your partner about it. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail traveling afar. The day seems favorable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: A perfect matrimonial match is likely to be found for someone eligible.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your present workout routine appears to be keeping you in shape. Your effort to get your finances in order will only be somewhat successful. Your dreams for a promotion or a benefit may be shattered if a professional competitor beats you to it. A positive frame of mind will help you in resolving a family issue in an amicable manner. Plan your vacation well to remain within the budget. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. Someone close can repose full faith in you for something personal.

Love Focus: You may get an opportunity to strengthen your loving bonds with your lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Delegating responsibilities might make your job easier and provide you some time off at the office. You’ll have to be careful with your money because there’s a chance you’ll overspend. Today’s professional production could be lower than usual. Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. An excursion or an outing with friends and family cannot be ruled out. Extracurricular activities on the academic front are likely to win you accolades.

Love Focus: The one you are in love with is likely to sweep you off your feet with his words or actions.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Those suffering from lifestyle diseases may find some relief. Arrears that have been pending for a long time will most likely be received. Seniors may be watching you intently, but you have nothing to be concerned about. You’re more than likely to appreciate the company of a younger family member. Only travel if absolutely necessary. You are more than likely to inherit property or get it as a gift.

Love Focus: Things not going well on the love front need to be handled at a priority.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You’ll stay in shape. Those who are under a monetary constraint might breathe a sigh of relief since money is on its way. Complications can be avoided if a problem at work is handled correctly. On the domestic front, some of you may be frantic to make a point. It’s possible that you’ll be on a business trip today. Some of you may be planning to build or purchase a home in the near future.

Love Focus: You will need to find some excuse to get out of the office to spend time with your lover!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Homemakers are more likely to be at their most impressive. A long journey will be rewarding in more ways than one as you search for love! A new purchase might make you squeal with excitement like a child! Your health may be harmed by poor eating habits. Fears about the financial situation are likely to dissipate as money appears from unexpected places. You will be able to take your professional rivals head-on. Taking someone’s assistance on the academic front may help you in catching up with others.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions may not be readily reciprocated, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Those who are feeling under the weather are expected to recover quickly. On the financial front, you might strike it rich today. It will be quite relaxing and peaceful to take a break from work. Some of you may have to cater to a family elder’s whims and fancies. You will do well to keep your cards close to your chest regarding a property matter. Those sitting for competitions will be able to maintain their focus and put in their bit to clear the same.

Love Focus: Catching someone’s eye is likely to give you a great sense of achievement on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

It’s possible that an ailment you’re experiencing is getting better. Buying a luxury item outside of your budget may throw your finances off. Delays in finding a suitable job seem inescapable, but things will undoubtedly turn out in your favour. If there is to be peace at home, a family issue must be addressed tactfully.

Property matters are best delayed. Your advice to someone on the academic front will help improve his or her performance.

Love Focus A few romantic possibilities appear on the horizon, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Those who are sick are likely to recover completely. Don’t be hesitant to have a face-to-face conversation if you have a monetary issue. Today, you might get a new position at the office. You’ll be able to overcome the person who is sowing seeds of discontent between you and your spouse. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. Family dispute over property shows signs of delayed. Efforts on the academic front may bring the excellent results that you expected.

Love Focus: An opposite number may become interested in you if you play your cards well!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

On the fitness front, it is feasible to lend a helping hand to someone. To keep your financial situation in good shape, you’ll need to spend your money wisely. Without outside assistance, you might not be able to deal with a difficult issue at work. Keeping a firm grasp on family problems may become increasingly important today.

Travel will give you the opportunity of seeing new locations and meeting new people. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: An exciting period of courtship is in store for those engaged to get married soon.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Those who live a sedentary lifestyle may benefit from regular workouts to stay fit. Returns on previous investments are expected to be high. On the professional front, a competitive mindset will undoubtedly help you outperform your competitors.

Homemakers may find the day most enjoyable in the company of friends and relatives. Someone may invite you to travel along to a place you have not seen before. The chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright.

Love Focus: A tiff with a lover may somewhat affect the relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A balanced diet will help you stay in shape. If financial health is to be restored, wasteful spending must be avoided at all costs. On the professional front, this is the moment to solidify. You may make your family proud by accomplishing the seemingly impossible. A drive through the countryside will prove a stress buster. Some of you are likely to book an apartment. Despite facing a panic situation on the academic front, you will manage to remain calm and composed.

Love Focus: A friend will stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding with your lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver