Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 17th June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Others may oppose anything you wish to accomplish around the house. There’s a good chance you’ll go on a family vacation, which will be a lot of fun. Some property difficulties will most certainly keep you busy. You’ll be better off following the advice of an academic colleague who knows what they’re talking about.

Someone may become your mentor on the fitness front and lead you to total health. Judicious spending is advised, even in daily necessities. A promising day for professionals is foretold when a lot of positive things happen.

Love Focus: Finding time to be with the one you love may prove difficult today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4. 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Pisces

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your spouse can surprise you by sharing household or professional tasks with you! A trip to an out-of-town location will be a lot of fun. Everyone will be happy with a property partition. On the academic front, you are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment.

You are likely to remain health-conscious with the aim to become totally fit. Hiring suitable accommodation may pose problems, but persistence will pay. Good earning can make you go beyond the budget.

Love Focus: Those in love may have to contend with an off mood partner.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your spouse may be open to your suggestions, but only to a point. Those who enjoy visiting new locales will be in for a treat. Those that applied for a house or plot may not be successful in the lottery. On the academic front, some adjustments are likely. You stay in shape and have a lot of energy.

Chances of a lucrative deal coming your way may need some brainstorming, so get down to it. You are likely to enjoy an increased client following on the professional front.

Love Focus: Partying with a lover is likely to give you an opportunity to unwind and relax.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

For some, a raise or promotion is in the cards. With everyone occupied in their own realms, family life may appear a little boring. Those travelling abroad are likely to experience the hospitality of a family member or friend. You’d have to get all of your crucial property papers in order. On the academic front, a significant result that some have been anticipating could be postponed. Things start improving on the health front. Payment awaited is likely to be released soon.

Love Focus: Those browsing the marriage market are likely to get the mate of their dreams.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

Leo (July 23-August 23)

The spouse appears to be understanding and maybe eager to do your bidding. Travelling can be exhausting. A property dispute is likely to be amicably resolved. Professional guidance will assist you in selecting the appropriate course.

Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. Making an expensive purchase may take up on your savings. Jumping to conclusions and doing something rash on the professional front can lead to embarrassment.

Love Focus: Time is ripe on the romantic front to say the magic words to your beloved!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

It will be enjoyable to visit a tourist destination. A pending real estate transaction is expected to be profitable. Those pursuing higher education have no choice but to learn the ropes. Your extra work to get back in shape will pay off. A financial boon is expected and may bring you into big money. Volunteers can expect to have a hectic time, but the new experience will prove enjoyable all the same! Hiding things from parents or family elders can get you into trouble.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with a lover is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

Libra (September 24-October 23)

It’s possible that a quiet home setting may stay elusive. Those planning a trip must consider the weather in order to stay safe. Tensions are arising due to property issues. Those who have recently graduated from college may have the opportunity to pursue further education. A breath of fresh air can do wonders for your physical and emotional health. A new colleague may give you good advice on investment. Upgrading your professional skills will be in your interest.

Love Focus: Attending an event with a lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will gain popularity in your family as a result of social networking. Some of you may be planning to build or purchase a home in the near future. It will be a lot of fun to drive somewhere exotic. Designing a fitness programme according to your lifestyle will work in your favour. Buying an expensive item or jewellery at bargain price is possible. You may be called upon to handle the extra workload at work.

Love Focus: Those in a romantic mood will find the day quite fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Adventure activity is sure to give you the rush you’re looking for! A market downturn may encourage you to invest in real estate. On the academic front, some students are getting recognition for their efforts. Being a picky eater will help you stay in shape. Shopaholics may find some fantastic deals to splurge on. At work, your professionalism is likely to be praised. Those who are part of a joint family are more likely to have a good time together.

Love Focus: Those in love may have to contend with an off mood partner.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

When it comes to a straying family member, sound advice works like magic. Some of you may be planning a trip to another country. For some, purchasing real estate is a goal. To be healthy, you’ll have to restrain your proclivity for overindulging. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. Certain personal commitments may make you miss an important deadline or meeting on the professional front.

Love Focus: A sudden encounter can turn into blossoming an exciting romance.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

For some, an outing with friends is planned and will be a lot of fun. On the academic front, it will be critical to keep your focus on the task at hand and to avoid daydreaming! If you want to stay in shape and have enough energy, avoid being lazy. You may get influenced by someone into spending money irresponsibly. Excellent opportunities on the work front are indicated.

Love Focus: A gift from a lover is likely to bowl you over!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Something unpleasant may cause you to lose your cool at home. It’s possible that you’ll be required to travel outside of town. A rented property is expected to yield good returns. A social gathering will keep you occupied for a long time. You will be able to combine your daily activity with a training routine and reap the benefits. An excellent financial deal may get some rolling in money! Don’t take liberties with others at work, unless you know them well.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost, as lover seems extra lovey-dovey!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo