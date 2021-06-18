Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 18th June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You can make being fit a priority by joining a gym or beginning an exercise routine. In terms of money, you’re likely to be fine. Some people will receive recognition at work.

Homemakers may crave a change and plan a vacation. An out-of-town official trip may give some respite to those wanting a change from their dull routine. A new plot, house, or apartment can be acquired by some.

Love Focus: You are likely to win a lover’s sympathy over an issue.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

For an ailment that has been bothering people for a long time, a home remedy will come in handy. To keep your financial condition in good shape, you’ll need to exercise severe spending discipline. Your work performance today may serve as an example for others! An entertaining time is foreseen on the family front. Much fun awaits some in a journey. Start saving for renovating an old house. Joining coaching classes for improving academic performance is foreseen. An entertaining time is foreseen on the family front. Much fun awaits some in a journey. Start saving for renovating an old house. Joining coaching classes for improving academic performance is foreseen.

Love Focus: There is a risk of losing the affection of your lover if you are not careful.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

On the domestic front, there will be a flurry of wedding-related events in the near future. For some, the voyage will be exhausting. A property issue that has been bothering you will be resolved amicably. Those who have been sick for a long time should expect a remarkable recovery. Help people out as much as you can as monetarily you face no problems. Your heart may not be in work today and you may even feel like breaking free from the daily grind, but little you can do about it.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with a lover will prove most enthralling!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

On the home front, a fresh proposal appears intriguing, but it must be fleshed out. Those accompanying you will be enthralled by your vacation spot selection. The state of my health is excellent. You can save a lot of money if you make the right decision at the right time. A healthy debate with someone in the known circle is likely to open up your mind to the possibilities in your particular field at work. You may not get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot.

Love Focus: Efforts from both sides will be needed to make the evening romantically successful.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

Leo (July 23-August 23)

It may be tough to persuade a family member to support a goal you have set for yourself. To ensure a safe journey, carefully select your means of transportation. A home sale could be postponed. On the academic front, you are likely to deliver what is expected of you. Will power will be your key to remain in shape. Budget is likely to get upset by indiscriminate splurging on entertainment and things not exactly required. Your performance at work is likely to impress seniors.

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

It’s likely that you’ll be presented with good investment opportunities that will help you grow your money. Because of outside interruptions, you may not be able to get much work done today. A child from your family will almost certainly make you proud. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party. Positive steps may be required to be taken to restore perfect health.

Love Focus: Those engaged to get married are set to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

Libra (September 24-October 23)

On the academic front, good opportunities are likely to present themselves. Strenuous workouts and exercises may tire you out, so take it easy on the fitness front. Someone you’ve entrusted your funds to is likely to invest them well on your behalf. A difficult task at work will be completed by you in a jiffy, so expect all difficult jobs to come your way! Good handling of a situation on the domestic front may ward off ugly scenes. You may be pulled towards spirituality and may even plan a pilgrimage.

Love Focus: Things may not look hunky-dory on the romantic front, as lovers may rake up past issues.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Some of you can finally say goodbye to negative ideas as positivity returns to your life. On the investing front, keep your options open. Whatever you do, building a name for yourself in a completely other industry will be challenging. On the home front, guests and visitors can complement homemakers on their ingenuity and aestheticism. The chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. Getting overloaded on the academic front with work is indicated.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may need to cast their net wider to get lucky.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Keep on since the chances of landing a rich assignment appear to be real. To get something done at home, you may need to put up some effort. Those traveling internationally are in for a terrific time. It’s possible that you won’t obtain the best deal on a house or property. On a professional or academic level, your performance may have made you feel wonderful today. Regular routine will keep you fit. The monetary front remains favorable.

Love Focus: A school-time crush is likely to enter your life once again, brightening up the romantic horizon.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Self-discipline may assist you in reaching your physical fitness goals. It is possible to buy a new car or a large object. Those who are new to the position will have to work hard to demonstrate their worth. You may be injured by a problem at home. If you are undertaking a long journey, it will be in your interest to take someone along. You gel well with a new acquaintance. The love showered by your near and dear ones will simply overwhelm you.

Love Focus: An opportunity comes within your grasp on the romantic front, so don’t let it go!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

When you need it the most, your family will be there for you. Don’t go too fast. For builders and real estate agents, today appears to be a good day. On the academic front, you can have some difficulties. It’s possible that your health will become an issue. You will need to muster all your persuasive powers to swing a deal in your favor. Good negotiating skills are likely to bring a lucrative deal within your grasp on the professional front.

Love Focus: You take the right steps in getting close to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 20, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

It’s possible that you’ll be required to travel outside of town. Those relocating to a new location may experience challenges. Academic efforts will provide positive results. You can become in shape by starting a regular fitness routine. You can increase your earnings by making a conscious effort. On the financial front, things appear to be looking up. You might not be able to spend time with your family today.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may get a bit impatient on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer