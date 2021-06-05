Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 5th June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your home improvement innovations will be greatly appreciated. Travel is on the cards. Good news on the property front awaits some. Whatever you do today may be lacking in motivation. You are likely to enjoy good health. There is a good chance of making some money on the side.

Love Focus: Someone who feels attracted to you is likely to remain at his or her fawning best!

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

It will be most interesting to visit a new location. Decreasing returns from a property owned by you may cause concern. Those working for a social cause will be able to do a lot for the underprivileged and also get noticed for the same. You will enjoy good health and remain fit. Financially.

Love Focus: Romance returns to make love life exciting.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Too much traveling can be exhausting. If owning property is on your mind, a good bargain is waiting in the wings. You’re probably a devout follower of religious faith, both in letter and spirit. Setting up a regimen will help you maintain good health. Your financial position remains stable.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you will get the opportunity of expressing it to your beloved in person today!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

It’s finally time to celebrate with your family! If you’re on the road, expect the journey to be comfortable and without any hitches. A property applied for may become an albatross around your neck. You are likely to run into a childhood friend or someone with whom you spent your formative years. The state of my health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Romance seems on the upswing, so make time to be together with lover.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A comfortable mode of transportation should be your top priority when planning a trip. Those looking to buy a home are likely to find one at a low cost. You may get busy organizing something on the social front. A change of diet with health in mind can be adopted by some. Those in business will be able to maintain good earning.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it today.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Someone in the family may express a desire to pursue a specific career path. Those heading for a vacation are poised to enjoy every moment of it! Booking a property in your name is possible. You are likely to adhere to a healthy lifestyle to remain in shape. Things begin to look upon the financial front. Retain flexibility on the professional front.

Love Focus: You will be able to provide full focus on the romantic front and make it rock!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You are likely to have a time of your life by holidaying at a new tourist destination not experienced before. Those trying to sell the property will have to remain alert for fraudsters. Your helpful nature will be appreciated and help boost your image on the social front. Good health is assured, as you make conscious efforts to achieve it.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to flood your mind today, so spare some time for love and make efforts to rekindle your love life.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Being available to the family at all times is likely to keep everyone happy and content. You may replace your old vehicle with a new one. Excellent returns can be expected from the sale of the property. Your well-wishers are likely to organize something in your honor on the social front.

Love Focus: Someone you feel attracted to may delight you by dropping broad hints on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You might not have the energy to do anything else today after a long journey. Property that you reserved before is likely to be delivered to you now. Someone may turn cold towards you on the social front. Health remains fine. A raise in salary or some added perks are in the pipeline for some.

Love Focus: Spending time with your beloved will be most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

If you’re planning a trip, keep the weather in mind to ensure a pleasant voyage. The construction of the house is expected to be completed on time. Some kind of recognition awaits you on the social front. The day starts with a good note on the health front. A home loan may get sanctioned.

Love Focus: You will get your lover to share your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You can spend the day with a close friend or relative reminiscing about wonderful occasions in the past. For some, the opportunity to travel overseas may arise. Legal issues regarding property may be decided in your favor. Health may need care. You are likely to gain financially, as profits accrue in something you are currently involved in. Appreciation for something you have achieved at work will add to your high morale.

Love Focus: Your childish approach can put off lover and thwart your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will have complete family support in beginning a new business or putting your ideas into action. A journey to another country is feasible. It’s possible that a legal dispute will be ruled in your favor. Health remains good through own efforts. A profitable deal is likely to end your financial problems to a large extent. Love Focus: Parents of someone eligible may get an offer for a suitable match they just can’t refuse!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries