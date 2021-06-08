Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 8th June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Resetting the house can be tiresome and exhausting for homemakers. It’s possible that a work will need some travel. If you have a property disagreement with a sibling, start looking for an agreeable settlement right away. Mood swings that had been troubling you will disappear as you enjoy good health. An investment opportunity will need to be gone into in detail.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding threatens to spoil your plans on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

As you enjoy particular closeness with other family members, your family life runs well. Traveling by road should only be used as a last resort because it is less comfortable than other forms of transportation.

A lucrative deal is likely to be grasped by taking the initiative first. Health remains excellent. Those who have gone overboard in splurging will find this little indulgence worth it. You are likely to keep a low profile at work today.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to be rewarded in full measure, but your efforts will need to be commensurate.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A journey may imply some troubles, so if at all feasible, postpone it. Today is not the day to deal with property issues. Efforts to get established on the social front will not be too difficult. You can receive part payment of a loaned amount. You may go all out to make your mark on the professional front today. Homemakers will have the resources to make the desired changes.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can experience blissful togetherness today.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Your willingness to provide a hand in the home will be much appreciated. There is no better time than now to travel if you are in the mood. Winning a contract may necessitate outstanding negotiation skills, so only do it if you are confident in your abilities. A little praise will be enough to raise your spirits on the academic or professional front. It is best to nip a minor ailment in the bud by taking preventive measures.

Love Focus: A chance encounter may show signs of blossoming into a full-fledged romance, but don’t be hasty.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Leo (July 23-August 23)

The wedding bells ring for someone in the family who is eligible. If things can be organized in other ways, avoid traveling. Property investment is expected to yield significant profits, especially if sold immediately. You will be in a position to tackle an unexpected requirement of money on the financial front.

Love Focus: There will be something to cheer about on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

On the domestic front, a difficult problem will have to be successfully resolved. A business trip will be a huge success and open up a slew of new chances. Prospects of buying a piece of property are likely to get a boost as a loan gets sanctioned. An old ailment may get healed through home remedies.

Love Focus: Happiness is much indicated on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 23, 25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

Libra (September 24-October 23)

It’s possible that your parents or elders will insist on doing something you don’t agree with. You have the opportunity to visit your favorite location. It’s impossible to rule out the possibility of inheriting property or wealth. A change will be most refreshing, so go for it. Health needs attention today. Splurging on friends and even strangers can leave you in the red on the financial front.

Love Focus: Lover may need space, so respect that.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

On the home front, you’ll be able to tie up a lot of loose ends. Some folks are looking forward to visiting new areas and meeting new people. An ancestor’s home is likely to pass down down the generations in your family. Being choosy in eating can make a positive impact on health for some. Speculation and stocks are likely to give good returns. Your performance and consistency on the professional front will enable you to make steady progress up the corporate ladder.

Love Focus: Relationship gets strengthened as you manage to give special time to your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A family gathering will be a lot of fun. Some of you might consider spending the weekend with someone from out of town. You may receive documents connected to a property today. Those who are falling behind in their academics are more likely to catch up with the least amount of work. You can plan your expenditure, but things may not go as per plans. Progress of work is likely to be slow on the professional front, but you will be able to give a good account of yourself.

Love Focus: Lover’s moodiness can spoil your evening out.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Traveling is exhausting. It is impossible to rule out the possibility of shortlisting a house that you want to purchase. On the professional or academic front, you’ll be able to handle any additional task in no time. A good exercise regime will find you at the peak of fitness. You will have to ensure that the burden of the loan is taken off your shoulders.

Love Focus: A passionate evening is on the cards for those in love, so don’t forget to dim the lights and put on the soft music!

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

It’s possible that an old condition will be cured. If you don’t want to go into debt, it’s important to save money. Those looking for lodging may not be completely happy with the options provided. . Extra efforts may be required by those appearing for a competition. Problems at work will be easily solved, without wasting much time.

Love Focus: Lover can have a surprise in store for you.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A long-awaited journey might keep you on the edge of your seat. Those considering purchasing a home or vehicle will soon be able to do so. Some of you have a decent possibility of being recruited on campus by prominent international corporations. You will be able to get rid of an ailment for good that has been troubling you. You are likely to be richly rewarded for going out of the way for someone close.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to experience immense fulfillment in their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer