Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 9th June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Some people have ideas for new businesses, but putting them into action can be tough. A family feud over land could escalate into something more catastrophic. You can trust your well-wisher to keep your secret from getting around. Stress becomes a thing of the past for some. Entrepreneurs are likely to rejoice as good marketing gimmicks bring more profits.

Love Focus: Those single are likely to click with someone who shares similar interests.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4. 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

It will be greatly appreciated that you took time today for your family. A trip with family or friends is not far away if travel is on your mind. Some of you may be putting money aside to purchase a home or a piece of real estate. Those studying outside can expect some extra money from home. Introducing health food in your diet plan will be a good idea. A loan you had applied for will be sanctioned. A professional victory is yours, but you will have to play your cards well.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined towards someone may grab a chance to express their feelings.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Window shopping with a companion can not only be enjoyable, but it will also strengthen your relationship. Those travelling by car or train may encounter difficulties. It’s very likely that a property will be transferred to your name. Students can anticipate a pleasant day.

Love Focus: Your loving bonds grow stronger as you come closer to the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Some of you may want to take a family vacation. For some, a daring activity will be the most exciting. It’s very likely that you’ll soon own a home. You are likely to receive outstanding arrears. Health may become a concern. Buying new furniture or a major appliance is on the cards for some. Doctors, lawyers and other professionals will be able to add to their reputation.

Love Focus: Those eligible may not be too upbeat about a matrimonial alliance.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Some aspects of a family youngster’s personal life may worry you, but it’s best not to dwell on them too long. This is a good time to catch up on academic matters that you have been neglecting.

Taking up a sport will keep you in perfect shape. You are not in the best of financial health due to a delayed payment, so expect to have a tough time with creditors. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover, so expect a most happening evening!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You can become completely absorbed in anything going on at home. It’s likely that you’ll go somewhere exciting. Those looking to purchase real estate are likely to find a fantastic deal. The state of my health remains superb. You will reap the benefits of solid investments and will feel financially quite secure. You may find things turning favourable on the work front.

Love Focus: For some, a long-term relationship can turn into a marriage.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Those who want to visit a specific location should plan a vacation. Those considering a franchise business may find it rewarding. Students’ confidence will be restored if they prepare well. Health can become worrisome due to excesses, so improve your dietary habits to keep fit.

Love Focus: It will not be easy to put a lover at ease over an issue.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

On the domestic front, you will be able to persuade others around you to endorse your ideas. Those who are not feeling well are advised to postpone their trip plans. It will be a breath of fresh air to move to a new location. Students are likely to fare excellently through a focused approach. Striking a fine balance in diet and exercise is likely to achieve good health.

Love Focus: Catching the attention of the one you secretly love is likely to brighten your day.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

It will be enjoyable to travel to a remote location. Maintain your self-assurance when negotiating a property deal. There’s a chance you’ll be invited to a party or gathering. You will manage to stay fit and healthy by maintaining a regular fitness schedule. You manage to keep expenses within the limit in a new project. Your worth at the workplace will be slowly revealed to those who matter as you begin to produce excellent results.

Love Focus: Your ideas and gift of the gab is likely to endear you to lover and make your day!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 24, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your wish to travel overseas and meet someone special is likely to become a reality soon. In a legal case, there will be many ups and downs, so don’t get your hopes up. Your spiritual endeavours will aid in bringing you happiness and peace of mind. A light workout and a balanced diet are likely to keep you healthy. Those into real estate are likely to strike it rich.

Love Focus: Some negative developments cannot be ruled out in your marital life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

For some, accompanying someone on a journey will be a thrilling experience. Those looking to buy real estate will almost certainly discover a great deal. Some people cannot rule out the possibility of getting into the good graces of a senior. Changing weather can take its toll, so take preventive measures. Some of you are likely to initiate a venture that will prove profitable in the long run.

Love Focus: Your indifferent attitude towards your lover may have repercussions on your romantic relationship, so be warned.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Be available in case a family member requires assistance. Some of you may be looking forward to visiting a distant relative. By paying the final payment, some of you may soon become proud property owners. You manage to achieve perfect health through self-motivation and hard work.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to play along today in whatever you plan for the day!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 10, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus