How can soda affect your immune system in five different ways?

In this burning summer heat, nothing beats a glass of ice-cold soda. However, the bad news is that soda is harmful to your health.

It is not only unhealthy for your belly, but it is also terrible for your heart and immune system. Yes, it has a negative impact on your immune system and makes you more susceptible to infections.

Here are five ways that soda can impact negatively your body’s immune system.

It encourages the growth of harmful bacteria

When consumed in excess, just 350 mL of soda contains roughly 39 grams of sugar, which can lead to a variety of health problems. Sugar acts as breeding habitat for germs and viruses, making it easier for them to spread throughout the body. Sugar weakens the immune system as well.

You’re more likely to get infected

This is true for everyone, but it is certainly relevant for persons with type 2 diabetes. The sugar in soda has an effect on your immune system’s white blood cells, which are crucial in fighting infections. Killer blood cells are a type of white blood cell. As a result, patients with type 2 diabetes should avoid drinking soda.

Increases your chances of developing type 2 diabetes

Its intake on a frequent basis can raise your chance of developing type 2 diabetes. Drinking sugar-sweetened beverages on a regular basis can lower insulin sensitivity, which is a key risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

Inflammation

Soda can cause inflammation in the body, which not only compromises the immune system but also increases your chances of developing chronic disease later in life.

High obesity risk

Obesity can harm the immune system, and drinking soda on a daily basis can lead to weight gain. It contains empty calories or calories that have no nutritional benefit. Soda calories do the opposite of proving any health benefits.