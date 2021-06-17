American singer, actress, and dancer Jennifer Lopez introduced her twins Max and Emme to boyfriend Ben Affleck over a family dinner in Malibu.

Marc Anthony, the Latina singer’s ex-husband with whom she shares joint custody of their children, has spoken out about his feelings about her dating Affleck.

“Marc trusts Jen’s decision to introduce Ben to their kids,” an insider revealed.

“Ben would love for JLo and his kids to meet, he thinks they’d definitely get along. But that all depends on Jennifer Garner. He’s not pushing it until everyone is comfortable with it, he knows better,” said the source.

They further added, “Ben’s a really good man and he’s a great father, she can never take that away from him. The kids adore him.”

From June 2004 to June 2014, Marc, 52, and JLo, 51, were married for ten years.