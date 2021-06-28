Double Click 728 x 90
Hrithik Roshan flaunts carved abs in his latest video

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 10:48 pm
Hrithik Roshan is a superstar of Bollywood, who has won hearts with his nonstop hits and immense acting skills.

He is not just a good actor but also he’s an amazing dancer, Hrithik is known as one of the best dancers in Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan recently posted a video promotional video of his brand.

He is seen flaunting his magnificent abs and fixed body, not just fans but celebs are also drooling over it.

The jaw-dropping and drool-worthy video has made its way to becoming viral within seconds.

Watch the video here- 

Whereas, Madhavan took to his Instagram story and shared the video.

He wrote, This man … THIS MAN IS WHAT LEGENDS ARE MADE OF … I am soooo inspired… This brother of mine is MY MOTIVATION. @hrithikroshan.”.

madhvan

Other celebs like Abhishek Bachchan commented with a flexed arm emoji while, Nushrratt Bharuccha commented on the video saying, “Oh my god!!

nusrat bucha

 

 

