Hyderabad and several parts of Sindh run out of vaccine supply

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 08:41 pm
Several parts of the province, including Hyderabad, are facing a shortage of vaccine supply, amidst the Sindh government’s escalated vaccination campaign in the province.

According to the Sindh Health Department, 40% of the inoculation centers in Hyderabad and parts of lower Sindh have been momentarily closed due to the unattainability of vaccines.

Meanwhile, the remaining inoculation centers are only assisting those who are visiting for the second dosage of the vaccine.

Sindh Health Department stated that the scarcity of vaccines is being faced because the federal government has not sent the supply to the province, adding that the new stock will arrive by June 20.

On the contrary, in Hyderabad, 21 vaccination centers are facing a shortage in vaccines, the district health officer said.

