The British actor, Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles in the Netflix series The Crown, talked about his role.

The 31-year-old Golden Globe winner was asked about Prince Charles, whose younger form he portrays on the regal drama, during a conversation with Lacey Rose, the executive editor at The Hollywood Reporter.

Josh O’Connor admits to feeling “defensive” about the Prince of Wales, who is famed for his difficult marriage with the late Princess Diana, during which he had an adulterous affair with his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

“I suppose I do feel defensive in a certain way, I guess,” said the actor.

He also admitted that he does not follow up with royal family news and that he did not see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview, which was widely publicized.

“I’m the worst person to talk about the Meghan interview. I didn’t watch it and I don’t think I will, to be honest,” he said.

“So any conversation about, ‘Gee, what did you think about what Charles said last week?’ I’m like, ‘Guys, I have no idea,” confessed the actor.

He had previously claimed that he didn’t understand why the public was so fascinated by the royal family.

He told GQ’s Stuart McGurk in March: “I find it really hard pinning the real royal family to ‘The Crown.’ They feel so far removed.”

“Basically I had no interest in the royal family before I did ‘The Crown.’ And I have very little interest now,” he said.