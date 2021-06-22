Double Click 728 x 90
Ibrahim Raisi Backs Nuclear Talks, Rules Out Meeting Biden

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 03:39 pm
Ibrahim Raisi, President of Iran, supported the talks between Iran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear project. However, he rejected meeting Joe Biden despite Washington removed all sanctions.

After winning the presidential elections, in his first meeting, Ibrahim Raisi said that his first priority would be to strengthen the relations with Gulf Countries.

Raisi will take charge as the President of Iran from Hassan Rouhani on August 3 as Iran looks forward to closing the nuclear deal and get rid of punishing the US sanctions for crippling Iran’s economy.

“We support the negotiations that guarantee our national interests. … America should immediately return to the deal and fulfil its obligations under the deal,” said Raisi, who is himself under US sanctions.

Negotiations have been going on in Vienna since April to work out how Iran and United States can both agree on a nuclear pact.

The pact was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump before sanctions were imposed on Iran.

Raisi said Iran’s foreign policy would not be limited to the nuclear deal, adding that “all US sanctions must be lifted and verified by Tehran”.

Officials say that Ibrahim Raisi’s rise will not alter the revival of the nuclear pact. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on all major policy.

Asked if he would meet Biden if those sanctions were lifted, Raisi answered: “No.”

