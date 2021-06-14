Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Image Pakistan forming tech subsidiary for tax incentives

Riaz Usman

14th Jun, 2021. 04:08 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Image Pakistan

KARACHI: Image Pakistan Limited, formerly Tri-Star Polyester Limited, plans to create a wholly-owned subsidiary, “Image Tech Limited, to avail of the recently announced incentives by the government for technology companies, including digital electronics and Internet-related services such as e-commerce services, a bourse filing said.

Such companies have been allowed a 100 percent tax credit against their tax liability for three years. Image Pakistan would make Rs200 million capital investment in the subsidiary company, it added.

Moreover, Image Pakistan has become the country’s first approved seller on Amazon. The company was initially set up for producing 4,200 tonnes/annum of polyester filament yarn. Lately, it has started manufacturing and marketing value-added embroidered fabric and printed lawn under the brand name “Image”.

In May this year, the US-based e-commerce giant Amazon added Pakistan to its approved sellers’ list, which is seen as a major boost to its e-commerce industry.

Amazon’s sellers’ list will create opportunities for the exporters to sell their products through its platform, giving them access to market their products through the 3P model, which brands the owners with a third-party relationship to retail sell directly to buyers through the marketplace. Amazon also offers the 1P model for mass producers, who want to produce brand items for Amazon.

Pakistan remained off Amazon’s list of sellers, despite the company’s presence in neighboring India. Pakistani retailers wishing to sell their products on the marketplace would register their companies from other countries, to bypass Pakistan.

However, after being added to the list, Pakistani merchants will be able to sell their products on the platform with ease. But this does not mean much for the Pakistani consumers; it will mostly benefit Pakistan-based merchants that want to sell their products abroad.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

BCH TO PKR
3 hours ago
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 14th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
USDT TO PKR: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupee on, 14th June 2021
3 hours ago
USDT TO PKR: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupee on, 14th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...
BTC to INR
3 hours ago
BTC TO INR: Today 1 Bitcoin to Indian Rupee on,14th June 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
SAR TO INR
3 hours ago
SAR TO INR: Today 1 Saudi Riyal to Indian Rupee on, 14th June 2021

The Latest 1 SAR TO INR exchange rate is 19.52 (Last updated...
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 14th June 2021
3 hours ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 14th June 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 19.93 INR....
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 14th June 2021
3 hours ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 14th June 2021

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 73.21  (Last updated on 14th June...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Yoga techniques that help to balance hormones disorders
1 min ago
Yoga techniques that helps to balance hormones

Hormones play a significant role in our overall health. Hormones assist our...
Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary
7 mins ago
Sushant Singh Rajput Being remembered By His Sonchirya Co-Star Bhumi Pednekar

Sushant Singh Rajput died a year ago on 14th June 2020 in...
Alzheimer: Memory Loss And Early Signs
12 mins ago
Alzheimer: Memory Loss And Early Signs

Alzheimer is a type of dementia, while dementia is a term used...
Honda City 6th generation in Pakistan
20 mins ago
Honda City 6th Generation: Here Is The Expected Price, Features & More

Japanese automaker Honda is expected to launch its new Honda City in...