Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Impact of monsoon season, advisory by PMD

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 07:03 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Karachi-rain

In a monsoon viewpoint advisory for the entire country, the PMD said that this year, the expected onset of the rainy season is between June 27 and 30.

PMD said that during the monsoon season, flash flooding in hill gushes of Punjab, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides urban flooding in major plain areas of Punjab, Sindh, and KP “cannot be ruled out” and is expected.

Due to thrilling hydro-meteorological measures over catchments, riverine floods may occur, it added.

“Above normal temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase the rate of snowmelt in the Northern Areas subsequently increasing the chances of base flow in the Upper Indus Basin,” the advisory said.

Whereas the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that this year, Karachi and other parts of Sindh are probable to obtain more than usual rainfall in the monsoon season.

On the contrary, every year PMD publishes an advisory for the government to take precautionary measures in order to prevent urban flooding, but yet every year in the monsoon season Karachi among different cities in Sindh is highly affected by the rainfall.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

bilawal press conference
31 mins ago
Budget 2021-22: Bilawal terms budget an ‘economic attack on Pakistanis’

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday predestined the budget proposed by...
Shahrukh Khan To Resume Shooting Of 'Pathan' From June 21
33 mins ago
Shahrukh Khan To Resume Shooting Of ‘Pathan’ From June 21

Shahrukh Khan is all set to resume his shooting of Pathan. He...
PSL 2021
40 mins ago
PSL 2021: PSL History created by Islamabad United

Karachi: Islamabad United became the first team in the Pakistan Super League...
rain in karachi
1 hour ago
Sindh to get more than usual rainfall this monsoon season except Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that this year, Karachi and other...
COVID-19: Super Infectious New Delta Variant Raises Concerns
2 hours ago
Covid-19: Is there is any limit for variants to get much worse?

It is very clear that we are now dealing with a virus...
A shark riddle evolving for millions of years, still a mystery
3 hours ago
A mystery of shark’s extinction evolving for millions of years

Humans were not involved in the largest shark attack in history. A...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

bilawal press conference
31 mins ago
Budget 2021-22: Bilawal terms budget an ‘economic attack on Pakistanis’

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday predestined the budget proposed by...
Shahrukh Khan To Resume Shooting Of 'Pathan' From June 21
33 mins ago
Shahrukh Khan To Resume Shooting Of ‘Pathan’ From June 21

Shahrukh Khan is all set to resume his shooting of Pathan. He...
PSL 2021
40 mins ago
PSL 2021: PSL History created by Islamabad United

Karachi: Islamabad United became the first team in the Pakistan Super League...
rain in karachi
1 hour ago
Sindh to get more than usual rainfall this monsoon season except Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that this year, Karachi and other...