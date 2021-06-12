Impact of monsoon season, advisory by PMD

In a monsoon viewpoint advisory for the entire country, the PMD said that this year, the expected onset of the rainy season is between June 27 and 30.

PMD said that during the monsoon season, flash flooding in hill gushes of Punjab, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides urban flooding in major plain areas of Punjab, Sindh, and KP “cannot be ruled out” and is expected.

Due to thrilling hydro-meteorological measures over catchments, riverine floods may occur, it added.

“Above normal temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase the rate of snowmelt in the Northern Areas subsequently increasing the chances of base flow in the Upper Indus Basin,” the advisory said.

Whereas the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that this year, Karachi and other parts of Sindh are probable to obtain more than usual rainfall in the monsoon season.

On the contrary, every year PMD publishes an advisory for the government to take precautionary measures in order to prevent urban flooding, but yet every year in the monsoon season Karachi among different cities in Sindh is highly affected by the rainfall.