India asks Chinese Government to allow Indian Citizens to travel to China

Muhammad Arsalan Arab

11th Jun, 2021. 12:25 am
Chinese Government

India asked the Chinese Government to allow Indian citizens to travel to China especially those who work or study there.

The Ministry of External Affairs M(EA) also said that it was in touch with the Chinese government in order to look for an early resumption of travel by Indian citizens to China.

Arindam Bagchi, the MEA Spokesperson, said during a media briefing: “While we recognize the need to ensure safety and strictly follow COVID- related protocols, essential two-way travel should be facilitated, especially keeping in view the fact that Chinese nationals are able to travel to India,”

Keeping in view that Chinese nationals are able to travel to India regardless of the absence of direct connectivity, he said,” however, for Indian nationals, travel to China has not been possible since last November as the Chinese side had suspended existing visas”.

”We have been in touch with the Chinese side in order to seek an early resumption of travel by Indian citizens to China, especially for those who work or study there,” the spokesperson said.

Bagchi said: “It is understood that several Indian nationals have applied for Chinese visas after getting vaccinated in that manner but are yet to be issued visas. Since these Indian nationals have apparently met the requirements laid down by the Chinese side, we hope that the Chinese embassy would be able to issue them visas soon,”

