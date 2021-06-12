India records world’s highest daily coronavirus death toll

India has reported the maximum single-day coronavirus death toll in the world, at 6,148, after a big eastern state reviewed its statistics to account for people who surrendered to the disease at home or in private hospitals.

The health department of Bihar, one of the poorest states in India, studied its total COVID-19 associated death toll on Wednesday to more than 9,400 from about 5,400.

Whereas, the United States had recorded 5,444 COVID-19 deaths on Feb. 12.

India’s total COVID-19 caseload now viewpoints at 29.2 million after increasing by 94,052 in the past 24 hours, while total fatality rate are at 359,676, according to data from the health ministry.