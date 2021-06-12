Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

India records world’s highest daily coronavirus death toll

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 10:08 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
corona in india

India has reported the maximum single-day coronavirus death toll in the world, at 6,148, after a big eastern state reviewed its statistics to account for people who surrendered to the disease at home or in private hospitals.

The health department of Bihar, one of the poorest states in India, studied its total COVID-19 associated death toll on Wednesday to more than 9,400 from about 5,400.

Whereas, the United States had recorded 5,444 COVID-19 deaths on Feb. 12.

India’s total COVID-19 caseload now viewpoints at 29.2 million after increasing by 94,052 in the past 24 hours, while total fatality rate are at 359,676, according to data from the health ministry.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Coronavirus China Xinjiang Kashgar
2 hours ago
Over 600 million people in China given COVID-19 shots: official

More than 600 million people in China have been inoculated against COVID-19,...
COVID-19: Super Infectious New Delta Variant Raises Concerns
5 hours ago
Covid-19: Is there is any limit for variants to get much worse?

It is very clear that we are now dealing with a virus...
Hajj 2021
7 hours ago
Hajj 2021: Hajj to be limited to 60,000 in Kingdom, says Saudi Arabia

Hajj, 2021: Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's Hajj pilgrimage...
23 hours ago
UAE elected as non-permanent members to UN Security Council for 2022-23 

The United Arab Emirates was elected unopposed on Friday as a non-permanent...
astrazeneca
23 hours ago
EU adds a rare blood condition as a side effect of AstraZeneca vaccine

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) safety group said that capillary leak syndrome...
Teenager stabbed
24 hours ago
Teenager stabbed multiple times, dies at the scene

West London: Teenager stabbed to death, the 15-year-old boy’s death comes after...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 6 Points Table 2021
30 mins ago
Points table PSL 6: Latest PSL 2021 Points table (Pakistan Super League)

Points table PSL 6 (also known as PSL 6 or for sponsorship reasons HBL PSL 2021)...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match today
1 hour ago
PSL 2021 Live: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score Updates

PSL 2021 Live: Peshawar Zalmi will face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators at...
Remove term: anti-Polio campaign anti-Polio campaign
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio praised by UN agencies

The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization (WHO)...
jhanvi kapoor in white kurta
2 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor looks elegant & stylish in her latest photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talked-about actresses from Gen Y....