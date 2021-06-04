India reports 132,364 new coronavirus cases

India has reported 132,364 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while the death toll has rose to 2,713 on Friday.

Fresh infections continued to fall as it has taken the caseload to 28,574,350. Test positivity rate is at 6.3%. Deaths. Today is the 45th consecutive day of over 2,000 daily Covid deaths reported from the country, with 2,713 new fatalities, the death toll has now reached at 340,702, according to the data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), which has made India to be the second worst-hit nation in the world.

Whereas this is for the first time after two days that India saw a borderline fall in its daily new cases of the viral disease. Since logging 127,510 fresh infections in the 24-hour period compared to June 1.

The lowest single-day rise in extra than months the country stated 132,788 and 134,154 cases, respectively, within the subsequent days.

According to Friday’s data, the country-wide recovery rate has similarly progressed to 93.80 to 207,071 people have been discharged within the previous 24 hours, taking generally recovered cases to 26,597,655.

Whereas the active cases have fallen to 1,635,993, a decline of 77,420 infections from the preceding 24-hour bulletin and constitute 5.72% of the country-wide caseload.