India UAE flights to remain suspended until further notice, stated GCAA

26th Jun, 2021. 07:19 pm
india uae flights

India UAE flights to remain suspended until further notice, General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) official explained.

The status quo remains, keeping in mind, the health and safety procedures of both parties are involved.

“As far as inbound passenger traffic from India is concerned, the status quo remains. We are closely monitoring the situation in India, and a decision on when to lift the suspension on inbound travelers will be taken, keeping in mind the safety and security of all parties involved,” the official stated.

Whereas, airline sources and GCAA said a summary is issued by civil aviation authorities. “As per aviation parlance, Notams must have a start date and an end date for the period during which a certain set of rules apply,” an airline source explained to a Private newspaper. “They can be changed at any time,” the source added.

Furthermore, the Suspension of incoming passengers from India was first announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and GCAA on April 24 for an extendable period of 10 days.

Following this, authorities stated on May 5 that the number of travelers from India would be unlimited, and so the .decision remains same.

However, in case of reopening flights, the travelers will be subjected to precautionary measures, including a 10-day quarantine and PCR testing at the airport and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country, claimed GCAA.

 

