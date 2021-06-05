Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

India: unlock Delhi, Maharashtra among major states to ease lockdown

Raba Noor

06th Jun, 2021. 12:41 am
Double Click 160 x 600
India covid-19

As Covid-19 cases begin to decline in India, certain state governments have announced new relaxations to the lockdown in their individual states, taking a cautious approach to unlock.

Many states have eased their ongoing lockdown, from a flurry of new relaxations announced in Delhi earlier on Saturday to Maharashtra’s five-level unlock plan.

Other large states, including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, have declared some relaxation in addition to Delhi and Maharashtra.

The following is a list of states where the new relaxations start on Monday (June 7):

Delhi: Due to a decrease in daily new instances, Chief Minister declared that certain Covid-19-related restrictions in the national capital have been relaxed. Markets and malls would be allowed to operate on an odd-even basis between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. under the proposed regulations.

Moreover, metro services would begin operations from Monday with a 50% seating capacity. Also, standalone shops would be allowed to remain open on all days.

Uttar Pradesh: The state administration announced that districts with fewer than 600 ongoing Covid-19 cases would be exempt from the limitations. Night curfews between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., as well as the weekend “corona curfew,” would remain in effect.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

UK dating apps
32 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
54 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
1 hour ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...
India, Mumbai reduces lockdown
2 hours ago
Delhi, Mumbai reduces lockdown as Covid-19 situation eases in cities

India's capital New Delhi, and the country's financial capital, Mumbai began reducing...
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Congratulate Harry and Meghan
4 hours ago
Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge Delighted On Arrival Of Baby Lilli

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their...
Meghan, Prince Harry daughter
10 hours ago
Meghan, Harry Off To Parental Leaves After Welcoming Baby Daughter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Prince Harry are reportedly...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required
3 mins ago
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If...
UK dating apps
32 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
54 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
1 hour ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...