India: unlock Delhi, Maharashtra among major states to ease lockdown

As Covid-19 cases begin to decline in India, certain state governments have announced new relaxations to the lockdown in their individual states, taking a cautious approach to unlock.

Many states have eased their ongoing lockdown, from a flurry of new relaxations announced in Delhi earlier on Saturday to Maharashtra’s five-level unlock plan.

Other large states, including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, have declared some relaxation in addition to Delhi and Maharashtra.

The following is a list of states where the new relaxations start on Monday (June 7):

Delhi: Due to a decrease in daily new instances, Chief Minister declared that certain Covid-19-related restrictions in the national capital have been relaxed. Markets and malls would be allowed to operate on an odd-even basis between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. under the proposed regulations.

Moreover, metro services would begin operations from Monday with a 50% seating capacity. Also, standalone shops would be allowed to remain open on all days.

Uttar Pradesh: The state administration announced that districts with fewer than 600 ongoing Covid-19 cases would be exempt from the limitations. Night curfews between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., as well as the weekend “corona curfew,” would remain in effect.