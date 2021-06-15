Double Click 728 x 90
India vs. New Zealand, World Test Championship Final

Web Desk

15th Jun, 2021. 04:00 pm
World Test Championship Final

India vs. New Zealand WTC final is starting on 18th June in Southampton. New Zealand got the outstanding victory as it defeated England in their own home ground by eight wickets. In their match against England, Tom Latham took the place of Kane Williamson who has now returned for the final of the World Test Championship.

Trent Boult, the pacer of New Zealand talked about their clash with England and their upcoming match with India in their final test match. “It’s somewhat extraordinary, (we’ve seen) a couple of IPL players and folks we’re acquainted with from specific groups. I haven’t seen any of my kindred Mumbai Indians at this point and I’m certain there will be a touch of exchange and a couple of grins shared,” said Boult.

The 31-year-old expects much banter between these two teams following their relations in the Indian Premier League where Boult plays for Mumbai Indians. “I don’t think it means a lot. Great planning, and useful for everybody to have a hit out and get some time added to their repertoire.”

Trent Boult points out how he is looking forward to some friendly banters and shared smiles between these two teams as both are familiar with one another due to their past relations in IPL. Both of the teams are looking forward to this friendly rivalry match against each other in World Test Championship Final.

