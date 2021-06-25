Double Click 728 x 90
Shariq TahirWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 01:23 pm
Instagram is testing to post photos from your desktop

Instagram is testing the ability for users to publish to their feeds from their desktop browser, probably the first time the photo-sharing app has enabled posting from outside its app.

The company confirmed the test to the media. According to a spokesperson, “We know that many people access Instagram from their computer.”

“To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser,” he added.

Alessandro Paluzzi, who reverse engineers popular apps, had recently explored desktop posting. However, Paluzzi noted at the time that it appeared to be an internal test only. This is now changing, with many users reporting that the new feature is now enabled in their browsers.

There doesn’t appear to be any noticeable difference between posts created within and outside of the app. The media confirmed that uploading multiple photos, editing, and applying filters to images submitted from desktop browsers is still possible. Previously, people who wished to publish from their PCs had to turn to workarounds such as changing their user agent settings or using third-party apps.

The modification is significant, and it would be a big step toward making Instagram’s website as functional as the app. It’s also another clue that Instagram is becoming more like Facebook.

