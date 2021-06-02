Inter and Matric Exams in KP to commence from July 12

Initially, the exams of classes matric and inter will take place

Exams of class 9 and 11 will begin in the next phase

No practical exams to be conducted this year

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Minister for elementary and secondary education Shahram Khan Trakai said on Wednesday that the inter and matric exams will start from July 12 in the province.

With the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood chairing, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) was held today where the decision was taken, said the minister. He also said that after the exams of classes matric and inter conclude, exams of class 9 and 11 will begin.

Students of class 11 and 12 would only appear in the exams of elective subjects whereas the students of matric and ninth would be assessed on the basis of elective subjects and math this year. The decision taken by IMEC would apply to the province.

The education minister said that practical examinations will not be conducted this year and marks will be covered in the electives subject’s exam. He also added, “From tomorrow onward, the classes of 9 and 10 will start so that they start preparing for their exams.”

‘No promotion without exam’

The minister of education stressed that no student will be awarded grades without attempting examinations this year and added: “If we do not conduct the exams, then students will not even employ minimum efforts to study.” Mehmood’s press conference came after he chaired a meeting of the provincial education ministers and officials from the education department, according to the education ministry.

Mehmood said that Classes 11 and 12 will be assessed on only elective subjects. “This decision will make the examination process easier for students.” Students aspiring to opt for a selected field could be assessed on the basis of their elective subjects, said the minister.

To facilitate students, the ministry of education has asked the boards to begin examinations after July 10 rather than June 24, said the education minister. He explained that as the educational institutions could not complete the course work, the government had taken several steps to ease the process on the students. “We have also asked boards to keep some gap between the exams,” he said.

From July 10, the exams of classes 10 and 12 would be conducted first which will be followed by examinations of class 9 and 11, informed the education minister.