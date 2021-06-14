Double Click 728 x 90
Investigation opened into allotting Covid vaccination certificates without jabs

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 08:56 pm
expo centre

The Sindh health department has hurled an investigation against two vaccinators delegated at Expo Centre for supposedly taking money in exchange for coronavirus vaccination certificates without administering the jabs.

Sindh Health Department Director-General Dr. Arshad Memon notified a three-member committee headed by Deputy Director-General Dr. Mahmood Iqbal and including Dr. Ismail Memon and Dr. Salman Sheikh to conduct an inquiry regarding the matter.

The committee has been directed to inquire into the occurrence within three days and report to the health department.

Whereas the committee has called its first meeting on Tuesday.

Certificates were issued in the Expo Centre in recent days in exchange for money and without vaccination was rotating on media on which the department took notice and took action.

On the contrary, a similar incident was reported in the Central district last week over which Sindh Health Secretary Dr. Kazim Jatoi has called an inquiry.

 

 

