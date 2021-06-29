Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Iran Yet to Make Decision on Extension of Monitoring Deal with IAEA

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 04:15 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Iran Yet to Make Decision on Extension of Monitoring Deal with IAEA

Iran said on Monday that it has yet to decide whether to renew the monitoring agreement with the UN nuclear watchdog that expired last week, despite Washington’s warning that failure to do so would hinder discussions to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal.

“No decision has been made yet, either negative or positive, about extending the monitoring deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised weekly news conference.

Iran and world powers are in talks to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal, which saw Iran agree to limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

The deal was abandoned by Washington in 2018. Tehran responded by violating some of its nuclear restrictions.

Iran has stopped an agreement with the IAEA that would have permitted more inspections of Iranian nuclear sites. Some inspections were prolonged for a limited time under temporary agreements, but those agreements expired on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, IAEI demanded an immediate answer from Iran on whether to extend the agreement, while the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that if the extension failed it would be a serious concern for border negotiations.

In a daily briefing on Monday, France’s foreign ministry expressed concern over Iran’s lack of response but failed to clarify whether it would have any larger implications for the discussions.

“Iran must resume cooperation with the IAEA and immediately restore its full access,” it said.

Last week Iran said that its top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, would decide on the renewal of temporary agreements. The data and footage were still being collected in some places where the investigation stopped.

“Also there has been no new decision about deleting the data and footage from the IAEA’s cameras,” Khatibzadeh said.

Speaker of Iran’s parliament on Sunday said that Tehran will never give images from inside of Iranian nuclear sites to IAEA, as the agreement expired.

Iran’s nuclear discussions with world powers, which have been ongoing since April 9, were interrupted last week and are set to resume in the coming days. Last week, the parties stated that significant gaps still exist. “Many issues have been negotiated sufficiently … Now the other parties must make their tough decisions if they want to reinstate the deal,” Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by state media.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Islamophobia
1 hour ago
Pakistan seeks effective measures to counter Islamophobia, hate speech

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan called for global solidarity to counter growing religious and...
Turkey revises quarantine policy for Pakistani travellers
1 hour ago
Turkey revises quarantine policy for Pakistani travellers

ISLAMABAD: The Turkish authorities on Tuesday issued revised policy regarding the mandatory...
National security
2 hours ago
National security meeting to focus on Afghan situation: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the meeting on...
Pakistan
2 hours ago
Pakistan launches portal to resolve issues of expatriates in UAE

KARACHI: Pakistani expatriates in the UAE will be able to send their...
Israeli Foreign Minister Pays First Visit To UAE After Peace Deal
2 hours ago
Israeli Foreign Minister Pays First Visit To UAE After Normalizing Ties

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lipid's two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates...
South Africa Added To Nigeria's COVID 'Red List'
3 hours ago
South Africa Added To Nigeria’s COVID ‘Red List’

Nigeria is adding South Africa to its "red list" of nations for...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant
1 min ago
Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant

KARACHI: Bestway Cement and Reon Energy Limited on Tuesday energised 14.3MW captive...
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
6 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
47 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
56 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...