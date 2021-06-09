Irfan Pathan: You cannot go from being Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shoaib Akhtar

Irfan Pathan stated that the bowler shouldn’t run after pace as swing has its advantages.

Irfan Pathan, former Indian all-rounder performed a detailed analysis of the pace and swing bowling. He told the difference between pace and swing bowlers along with explaining in detail why swing bowling is better than pace bowling.

Irfan stated that all-rounder didn’t seem happy with the trend of seamers trying to change their bowling style, he advised all the bowlers to back their natural ability as if a swing bowler will force himself to generate pace, he will end up losing both and will be left hanging in the middle.

He further added that no bowler can become a fast pacer like ‘Shoaib Akhtar’ from a swing master like ‘Bhuvneshwar Kumar’.

He wrote, “The desperation to belong to the fast bowler category will leave you with nothing; you cannot go from being Bhuvneshwar to Shoaib Akhtar, it’s impossible. You will lose your swing, and yet not be quick enough to hustle the batsman.”

He also advised the swing bowlers to pose more fears to the opposition batters and stated that instead of adding pace to their bowling, the swing bowlers should try different variations like slower-ball and cutters, according to him adding variations to the bowling can help any bowler survive anywhere in the world.

Irfan Pathan told that Bhuvneshwar is not an express bowler but when he swings the ball, he is on a song

He said, “A swing bowler generally operates in the 130-135 kph region, that’s scientifically proven to be the best range of force to get a maximum swing. But if the same bowler can bowl a yorker or a slower one or a cutter at that speed, he can survive anywhere in the world,”

Irfan believes that Bhuvneshwar is outclassed in his bowling because he has variations in his bowling like the knuckleball, the slower ones, and yorkers at his disposal, he concluded that what is important for the swing bowlers is that there should be some movement from the ball.

He concluded, “Take Bhuvneshwar Kumar, for example. He is not an express bowler but when he swings the ball, he is on a song. But the skipper always puts him on at the death because of his ability to bowl the knuckle, the slower ones, and the yorker. there should be some movement from the ball, that is important,”