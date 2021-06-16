Double Click 728 x 90
Is Kendall Jenner growing closer to beau Devin Booker?

Hina Masood

16th Jun, 2021. 12:01 pm
Kendall Jenner

The romance between Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker is getting more serious as days pass as she is growing closer to him.

According to a source, the media personality Kendall Jenner, ‘is crazy’ about her boyfriend as she loves him deeply and everyone around them is ‘rooting for them’.

“She is crazy about him. She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too,” a source tells PEOPLE about the couple, who recently marked their first anniversary.

“Devin is such a cool guy. He is very low-key and doesn’t want to be a celebrity. He is very sweet to Kendall,” the insider added.

Furthermore, things got more serious between the two of them last summer.

“They got serious quickly last summer. Kendall visited him a lot in Phoenix. After Devin finished the season, he stayed with Kendall in LA,” the source said.

The source added, “They spent the whole summer together and even vacationed with Justin [Bieber] and Hailey [Baldwin Bieber]. They’re still young, but everyone is rooting for them. They are a great couple.”

