Italy warns of Afghan migrant upsurge after troop pull-out

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 01:04 am
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi warned on Wednesday that Europe may have to deal with a large invasion of immigrants from Afghanistan after the pull-out of US and NATO crowds.

“It is foreseeable that the withdrawal from Afghanistan will lead to an increase in immigration from that country of an as yet unknown quantity, but we all know it will be big,” he said.

“So we need even more to be all together in tackling this problem,” Draghi said, calling for EU unity.

He commended the EU to focus on “containment” and the deportation of prohibited migrants, but also on legal relocation and on aid to migrants’ countries of the source.

He criticized the bloc for abandoning the issue of migration, saying that it has not formally been on the agenda of EU summits for the past three years.

“If we do not integrate these people in Italian society, we first of all harm ourselves… if we do not integrate them, we produce potential enemies,” he said.

US and NATO troops are dragging out of Afghanistan after 20 years of war, while the Taliban has been making enormous regional gains.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have been delayed, fuelling fears that the country may share transparency into civil war once foreign troops are gone.

