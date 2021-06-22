Jackie Shroff opens up on bankruptcy, discloses Tiger Shroff bought back house he lost due to monetary issues

Jackie Shroff is not just a versatile actor but also a proud father of his two children – actor Tiger Shroff and businessperson Krishna Shroff.

Recently in an interview, the ‘Parinda’ actor opened up about bankruptcy and how Tiger bought back the house he lost due to it.

Jackie was admiring his son and revealed how he lost his house due to financial troubles.

“I knew that we tried something and we lost something. If I had to pay for it, I’d pay. I had worked as much as I could and we repaid everybody so that my family’s name gets clear. Business mein up down hota hi hai, yeh zaroori nahi hai ki hum hamesha upar hi rahenge. Kabhi upar niche hota hai, but you need to know how to keep your sanity and ethics.” Stated Jackie Shroff.

“I’m just proud of both my children. They are strong enough to get the house back; my wife didn’t want it back. She said, ‘Let it be, what’s gone is gone. But his thought was nice, his thought was beautiful that he wants to make a house for his mother and his family. I think that runs in the genes. I am lucky to have both these children who have given me happiness always without asking for anything. They are sincere and straightforward and have no malice for anybody. They are decent people.” Stated while talking about Tiger.