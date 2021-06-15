Jaguar Land Rover is going to test hydrogen fuel cell-powered Defender

Jaguar Land Rover will put a hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicle through its tests. Jaguar Land Rover hopes to attain zero tailpipe emissions by 2036, and one step toward that goal is the development of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Defender.

The company claims it is now working on a prototype and aims to begin testing the zero-emission version of its renowned SUV in the UK by the end of 2021.

Hydrogen fuel cells may power a car by mixing hydrogen and oxygen to generate energy while emitting only water. According to Jaguar, fuel cells allow for quick refilling and have a high energy density, making them ideal for larger and longer-range cars.

Furthermore, cars powered by fuel cells operate well in cold situations because they experience minimal range loss at low temperatures.

Jaguar hopes to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, goods, and operations by 2039. In addition to achieving zero tailpipe emissions by 2036.

Both targets are part of the automaker’s “Reimagine” plan, which was disclosed in February when the company declared that it would only develop all-electric cars starting in 2025.

Ralph Clague, Head of Hydrogen and Fuel Cells for Jaguar Land Rover stated: “We know hydrogen has a role to play in the future powertrain mix across the whole transport industry, and alongside battery electric vehicles, it offers another zero tailpipe emission solution for the specific capabilities and requirements of Jaguar Land Rover’s world class line-up of vehicles. The work done alongside our partners in Project Zeus will help us on our journey to become a net zero carbon business by 2039, as we prepare for the next generation of zero tailpipe emissions vehicles.”