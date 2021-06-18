James Corden jokes that he would rather ‘lie down’ than work out

James Corden is eager to get back in shape, but he confesses that he despises doing out.

On The Howard Stern Show, the celebrity host revealed that when he gets home from work, all he wants to do is “lie down,” but instead he goes to the gym.

He revealed that he has lost “just over 35 pounds” as a result of his new habit.

“I feel like I’m getting better. I’m trying, but I feel like there’s still a way to go.. I’ve lost just over 35lbs,” he said.

The change process, on the other hand, is not something he appreciates.

“I’m trying to, but I suck at it. I’m so bad at it. It’s terrible. There are so few hours in the day that is just my own, do you know what I mean?”

“I’ve got three young kids. We have the show and all these things. I feel like, ‘Hang on a minute. I’ve got an hour here where I’m on my own, and I’m doing something that I absolutely hate. I should just be laying down.'”