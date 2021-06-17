Double Click 728 x 90
Jane Fonda broke into tears after hearing Demi Lovato’s story

Hina Masood

17th Jun, 2021. 10:46 am
Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda, an American actress, and political activist broke down into tears as she praised Demi Lovato, an American musician, for embracing the complete truth.

“I should win Oscars for how I can be anything the man wants me to be,” the seasoned actress remarked in a virtual interview on Demi Lovato’s podcast 4D With Demi Lovato.

“And I went through three marriages like that. But I always knew that this isn’t really who I am.”

Jane Fonda presented her side of the tale regarding her realization after turning 60 after hearing Demi Lovato’s terrible life tragedy. “I finally became who I was meant to be while I was single,” the actress explained.

“But it takes work, as you know well. It doesn’t just happen, it takes work and it’s hard to know where to go if you don’t know where you’ve been. So I spent a lot of time trying to figure out what had gone wrong earlier on so that I wouldn’t keep making the same mistakes. And it just gets better, the older I get. Isn’t that weird? It’s not what I expected at all.”

Earlier, Demi Lovato told the actress about a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018 that led them to come out as nonbinary, shedding the gender norms. “There was a voice inside of me that said, ‘You’re not living, and if you don’t start living your life for you, it’s going to be your demise.’ So I woke up and I thought, ‘You know what, I’m going to live my truth, and no matter who it scares — no matter who in the patriarchy it shakes — I’m going to live my truth for me,’” Lovato said

Hearing the story, Jane Fonda became upset and lavished Demi Lovato with love and appreciation for coming to the realization.

“What you’re saying is so brave. It’s so, so brave, I wish I could hug you right now. I’m so glad to hear you say all this, Demi,” Jane Fonda said through tears. “I’m just so proud of you and I’m so glad, and I admire it so much. I’m so glad that you came out of that because I’ve seen the documentary, that you came out of that with that realization and that you’re finding your real truth and it’s just wonderful. It’s just wonderful.”

