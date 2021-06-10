JBS, a meat supplier paid its ransomware attackers $11 million

Aside from Colonial Pipeline, the most recent ransomware attack targeted JBS, a beef producer that handles up to a quarter of all meat processing in the United States. The corporation announced late last week that its operations had been restored. Today it has revealed that it had paid “the equivalent of $11 million in ransom in response to the cyberattack against its operations.”

EO Andre Nogueira stated that “we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers.”

The statement also contains the most detailed information regarding why JBS paid the attackers since the company stated that it was trying to resolve the situation.

“To mitigate any unforeseen issues related to the attack and ensure no data was exfiltrated.”

Despite successful data recovery attempts, the CEO told media that experts couldn’t ensure that the attackers wouldn’t strike again.

While we now know that the feds tracked and seized a major amount of the Colonial Pipeline Bitcoin payment, there is no indication of any such attempts, or their outcome, in this case.

Earlier, The Colonial Pipeline ransomware hack reportedly has links with the compromised credentials of a legacy VPN account after hackers gained access to the network.

According to media reports, the pipeline ransomware hack resulted in gas shortages and a $4.4 payoff to the attackers across the Southeast.

Turton, a FireEye security researcher, revealed that the suspicious activity on the Colonial Pipeline’s network began on April 29th.