Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Jennifer Aniston says she “accidentally” insulted Dolly Parton

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 03:32 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her experience working with Dolly Parton on Netflix’s Dumplin’.

The Friends actress, 52, disclosed how she had ‘accidentally insulted’ the music star while filming for the project during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show.

“She was only supposed to write one song and she ended up writing six. The movie wouldn’t have been made if she said no,” said Aniston.

“I met Dolly about seven years ago at the Tower Bar. I sent her and a friend that she was sitting with a glass of champagne,” shared the Murder Mystery star.

“I went up and met her that night cause I loved her since I was little. You know, sang into a hairbrush singing Dolly Parton,” she went on to say.

“I told her that I named my dog after her,” she said, after which Kimmel asked how the musician took the revelation.

“Yesterday Dolly and I were doing press and somehow that came up. And then she said — it kind of came out, ‘I know when she said I named my dog Dolly after you, I don’t know how I felt about that.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, God, I’ve insulted her,’” revealed Aniston.

Also Read

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
8 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
10 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Anushka
41 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...
Hareem Shah wedding
6 hours ago
Do you know who Hareem Shah’s husband is?

News has been circulating that Hareem Shah, who gained fame from the...
sajal aly dance
7 hours ago
Watch: Sajal Aly and Pakistan’s popular showbiz duo groove to desi beats

Popular Pakistan showbiz industry actors Sajal Aly, Yasir Hussain and his wife...
Fast and Furious 9
8 hours ago
Fast and Furious 9 breaks the US Box Office records

Actor Vin Diesel and John Cena's film 'Fast and Furious 9' made...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
8 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
10 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
12 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
41 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...