Jennifer Aniston says she “accidentally” insulted Dolly Parton

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her experience working with Dolly Parton on Netflix’s Dumplin’.

The Friends actress, 52, disclosed how she had ‘accidentally insulted’ the music star while filming for the project during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show.

“She was only supposed to write one song and she ended up writing six. The movie wouldn’t have been made if she said no,” said Aniston.

“I met Dolly about seven years ago at the Tower Bar. I sent her and a friend that she was sitting with a glass of champagne,” shared the Murder Mystery star.

“I went up and met her that night cause I loved her since I was little. You know, sang into a hairbrush singing Dolly Parton,” she went on to say.

“I told her that I named my dog after her,” she said, after which Kimmel asked how the musician took the revelation.

“Yesterday Dolly and I were doing press and somehow that came up. And then she said — it kind of came out, ‘I know when she said I named my dog Dolly after you, I don’t know how I felt about that.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, God, I’ve insulted her,’” revealed Aniston.