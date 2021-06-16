Double Click 728 x 90
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘seem inseparable’ in new PDA photos

Hina Masood

16th Jun, 2021. 02:16 pm
Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez engaged in a lot of PDA after a video of them kissing went viral on the internet.

After rekindling their romance, the couple “can’t keep their hands off of one other,” according to a source.

“Some people think the video was a setup, something they may have planned, but nope, they just got caught making out,” said an insider.

“It proves that this romance is still at the exciting, early stages. There’s no question about it, they are totally into each other,” the source continued.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited after 17 years after their broken engagement.

The couple got engaged in 2002 after parting ways in 2004 due to too much media attention.

