Joe Biden announces plan to distribute 25 million vaccines globally

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

04th Jun, 2021. 12:51 am
Joe Biden coronavirus vaccine

President Joe Biden on Thursday laid out a plan for the US to distribute 25 million surplus coronavirus vaccines globally and stated the country might raise a few regulations to permit different international locations to buy US-made components for vaccine manufacturing more easily.

President Joe Biden stated the US might share the vaccines without expectation of political favors in return. Biden has pledged to share some 80 million COVID-19 vaccines across the world this month.

The United States will donate almost 19 million doses through the COVAX global vaccine sharing program, he stated in a statement. Through COVAX, a few 6 million doses might go to Latin America and the Caribbean, approximately 7 million doses to South and Southeast Asia, and more or less 5 million to Africa.

The remaining doses, amounting to just over 6 million, would go directly from the United States to countries including Canada, Mexico, India, and South Korea, he said.

“We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions,” Biden said in a statement. “We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our values.”

Although the USA is operating through the COVAX facility co-run by the World Health Organization, the White House retains the final say wherein nations receive U.S. doses and how many, stated country-wide protection adviser Jake Sullivan.

The White House will base donation decisions on “factors included achieving international coverage, responding to crises… and supporting as many nations as possible,” Sullivan stated, including that the USA intends to prioritize its neighbors, inclusive of Canada, Mexico, and nations in Central and South America. Biden has come under immense stress from the world network to percentage American surplus of COVID-19 vaccines.

For months, the White House has remained targeted on getting Americans vaccinated after the coronavirus killed more than half a million humans within the United States in the last year. But the president has promised that the USA could emerge as a supplier to different nations and pledged to ship overseas as a minimum of 20 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, on the top of 60 million AstraZeneca Plc doses he had already deliberately to offer to different nations.

The 25 million doses Biden introduced on Thursday will now no longer consist of delivering from AstraZeneca, the White House said.

 

