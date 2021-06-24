Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

John Cena confirms he will return to WWE: ‘I haven’t had my last match’

Raba NoorWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 07:57 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
john cena

John Cena confirmed that he will be returning to WWE while appearing on The Tonight Show, John said he would definitely return to the WWE where he made his debut in 1999.

Those rumors are true,” Cena admitted. “I’ll definitely be back to the WWE, I just don’t know when,” he said when asked to set the record straight on when he’d get to his WWE roots.

The former wrestler last month posted a picture on Instagram of the WWE logo without a caption.

Commenting on fans’ questions on his Instagram post about his return, he said he actually didn’t think the photo would be taken that seriously.

“I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE and I just wanted to post the logo and some people took it as I was returning immediately, which that’s not the case,” he said. “But I haven’t had my last match and I can’t wait to have my next one.”

The wrestler-actor played the role of Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother to Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto in the “Fast & Furious 9”.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
60 mins ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Danish Taimoor
2 hours ago
Danish Taimoor Overjoyed As Cristiano Ronaldo Mentioned His Comment

Pakistani star Danish Taimoor expressed his excitement after Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned his...
Kendall Jenner
9 hours ago
Kendall Jenner steals the show as she comes out for lunch with friends

Kendall Jenner flaunted a model body as she stepped out for lunch...
Britney Spears
9 hours ago
Britney Spears speaks out after the startling conservatorship testimony

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram just hours after giving a stunning...
Prince Charles
10 hours ago
Prince Charles ‘hurt, upset’ by Prince William, Harry’s feud

The current difficulty in Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has reportedly...
Lizzo
11 hours ago
Lizzo and Demi Lovato will perform the New Orleans Jazz Festival

The New Orleans Heritage and Jazz Festival will be headlined by American...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
11 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
20 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
48 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
57 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...