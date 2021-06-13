Double Click 728 x 90
Johnny Depp fans slammed Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

Hina Masood

13th Jun, 2021. 10:48 am
Johnny Depp

The title of the Aquaman sequel has sparked yet another round of criticism for American actor Amber Heard.

Following the announcement of the sequel’s title, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan, fans urged the creators to boycott Heard in light of the domestic abuse case in which she and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, were involved.

#BoycottAquaman2 and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp became popular topics on Twitter shortly after the announcement, as fans expressed their displeasure at Heard’s involvement in the film.

One user wrote: “Warner Bros fired Johnny Depp because of an ongoing case, yet Amber Heard is still in Aquaman 2. The best way to get them back is to not watch their film. #BoycottAquaman2 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.”

“As much as I would love to watch Aquaman 2, they are yet to fire Amber Heard, so I’ll be refusing to watch it until then #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom #Aquaman #JusticeForJohnnyDepp,” added another.

“If Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has Amber Heard still playing Mera then I’ll be skipping that movie and won’t watch,” a third wrote.

