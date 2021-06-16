K-Electric partners with easypaisa for hassle-free bill payment solution

KARACHI: K-Electric and easypaisa have partnered to extend a convenient and hassle-free bill payment solution for the power utility’s customers, a statement said on Wednesday.

The partnership with easypaisa offers 5 per cent cashback (up to Rs100) to new easypaisa customers on their first KE bill payment, it added.

Through this partnership, KE is encouraging customers to use digital modes of payments from the comfort of their homes. Further, easypaisa’s extensive agent network of 170,000 + registered agents spread across the country will also facilitate the customers, especially those residing in the outskirts of the city where access to conventional banking facilities is limited.

Jawwad Amin, head of business strategy, KE, said: “We have partnered with easypaisa because the brand shares our vision to provide greater convenience to [the] customers, which majorly includes easier payment solutions.”

“During the year, our partnerships with other institutions have enabled us to channel up to 45 per cent of bill payments through online channels. We continue to work towards improving our services to provide customers a seamless experience.”

Shahzad Khan, head of channels, easypaisa / Telenor Microfinance Bank said: “At easypaisa, we take pride in facilitating millions of Pakistanis to adopt the digital way of life. With over 240 billers on the easypaisa platform users can make their utility bill payments with a few taps on their smartphone.”

“This partnership with KE is another step in this direction in line with our mission of using the power of collaboration and technology to enable a cashless Pakistan by providing convenient digital financial services to customers.”

The enhanced payment options extend KE’s customer-centric approach to its business. Amid the prevailing situation affecting the country, KE is striking strategic partnerships with leading companies, including Daraz and Habib Bank Limited’s (HBL) Internet payment gateway for online payment of utility bills.

Last year, the company also collaborated with Bykea to offer cash pickups from the consumer’s homes to minimise their exposure while ensuring continuity of bill payments, the statement added.