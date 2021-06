For the first time, Kapil Sharma, the host of India’s popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘, shared a picture of his son ‘Trishan’ at the request of his fans.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, he shared a beautiful photo on Instagram with his daughter Anira and son Trishan.

He was married to Indian actress Gini Chatrath in 2018, after which his daughter Anira was born at his home, while his son Trishan was born in February this year.