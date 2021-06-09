Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6 practice match

‘Karachi Kings’ chased a revised target of 130 runs in 18.1 overs to beat ‘Peshawar Zalmi’ by eight wickets in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6’s practice match.

Openers ‘Sharjeel Khan’ and ‘Babar Azam’ set the tone for Karachi by making a successful partnership of 67 runs. Sharjeel smashed two sixes and four boundaries and made a total of 36 runs whereas Babar scored quick 32 runs off 22 balls laced with six boundaries.

‘Chadwick Walton’ made 31 runs off 23 balls spread over two boundaries and one six. Karachi chased the target on just two wickets. ‘Sameen Gul’ and ‘Amad Butt’ took a wicket each for Peshawar.

Previously in a 12-a-side practice match, Karachi bowled out Peshawar for 73 runs. ‘David Miller’ was the highest run-scorer from Peshawar with 29 runs off 25 balls. He hit two sixes and add many fours during his stay at the crease, whereas ‘Kamran Akmal’ and ‘Fabian Allen’ scored 10 runs each. ‘Arshad Iqbal’ took three wickets whereas ‘Imad Wasim’, ‘Thisara Perera’, and ‘Abbas Afridi’ took two wickets each. ‘Aamer Yamin’ also took a wicket.