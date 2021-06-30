Kareena Kapoor celebrates 21st anniversary of her Bollywood debut movie, Refugee

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is celebrating 21 years of her debut movie, Refugee.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a video of precious moments from the movie Refugee.

She captioned the post with, “21 years Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate… 21 more to go… I’m ready. Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support #JPDutta #JPFilms @bachchan @nidhiduttaofficial,”

Take a look:

In the video, Kareena can be seen with her co-star Abhishek Bachchan in scenes from the film