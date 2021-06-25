Kareena wishes Karishma a happy birthday calling her second mother

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood superstar, expressed her love and heartfelt birthday wishes to her sister Karisma Kapoor, who turned a year older today.

The Good Newwz actress took to Instagram to share a video of lovely moments with her sister, whom she referred to as her “second mother.”

Kareena wrote “Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know… my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

“Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else… I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one… My lolo. #MyLoloIsTheBestest #HappyBirthdayLolo.”

On social media, the heartwarming post has captured the hearts of followers.