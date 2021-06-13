Karlie Kloss shares an adorable glimpse of her baby son

Super Model Karlie Kloss left fans in awe after sharing an adorable photo of her three-month-old son.

The model, Karlie Kloss shared a rare look of the baby on her Instagram Story, where he could be seen strapped to a car seat wearing adorable cookies and milk onesie.

On the other hand, the baby boy was covered up, revealing only his tiny hand and feet.

In March, Kloss welcomed her first child with husband Joshua Kushner, who shared their baby’s arrival on Instagram. “Welcome to the world,” the new dad wrote at the time.