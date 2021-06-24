Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Kati terms gas suspension to Karachi industries inappropriate move

Web DeskWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 09:14 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
SSGC's

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) has termed the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) decision to suspend gas supply to industries in Karachi an inappropriate move, and demanded the government to pass on the same decision to other parts of the country, as well, a statement said on Thursday.

Kati President Saleem-uz-Zaman said that it is not right to impose gas suspension only on industries in Karachi, as it will have a negative impact on the country’s economy.

The federal government and the SSGC officials should immediately take notice of the situation and resolve the problem on an urgent basis. The Kati president said industrial production is being severely affected due to non-supply of gas, he added.

The coronavirus pandemic had already hit the industrial production hard, leading to a sharp decline in the production for local requirements and export, he said, adding that such decisions would not only destroy the industries of Karachi but would lead to unemployment.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSX remains lacklustre
2 hours ago
PSX tumbles on MSCI’s reclassification to Frontier Markets

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) tumbled on the last day of...
Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar
4 hours ago
Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar

KARACHI: Despite several measures, the government firmly believes that much is required...
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
5 hours ago
FBR plans to collect Rs9 billion from mobile phones levy

KARACHI: The tax authorities have estimated the revenue collection of Rs9 billion...
rupee
5 hours ago
Rupee gains 6 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 6 paisas against the dollar on Friday, amid...
Current account
5 hours ago
Current account posts $153 million surplus in 11 months

KARACHI: The current account of the country posted a surplus of $153...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
5 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR rates on, 25th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
12 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
20 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
48 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
57 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...