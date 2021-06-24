Kati terms gas suspension to Karachi industries inappropriate move

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) has termed the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) decision to suspend gas supply to industries in Karachi an inappropriate move, and demanded the government to pass on the same decision to other parts of the country, as well, a statement said on Thursday.

Kati President Saleem-uz-Zaman said that it is not right to impose gas suspension only on industries in Karachi, as it will have a negative impact on the country’s economy.

The federal government and the SSGC officials should immediately take notice of the situation and resolve the problem on an urgent basis. The Kati president said industrial production is being severely affected due to non-supply of gas, he added.

The coronavirus pandemic had already hit the industrial production hard, leading to a sharp decline in the production for local requirements and export, he said, adding that such decisions would not only destroy the industries of Karachi but would lead to unemployment.