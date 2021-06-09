Double Click 728 x 90
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating, confirms Harsh Varrdhan

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 12:39 pm
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has been keeping a low profile now days but buzz around her personal life never ceases to excite fans.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumored to be in a relationship but none of them have confirmed it. Both have decided to let rumours of their romance revolve. However, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor believes that Vicky and Katrina are together.

In a recent interview, Harsh Varrdhan confirmed the romance of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

When Harsh Varrdhan was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true, he replied “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true.”

He added, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”

Vicky and Katrina are fueling romance rumours as they continue to spend time together. They have been seen together at many get-togethers, parties, events etc.

On Vicky’s birthday, Katrina posted a throwback picture of the URI actor on Instagram and wrote, “Happiest birthday, Vicky Kaushal. May you always be smiling.”

 

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

