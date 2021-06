Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif showered praises on Vidya Balan‘s new film “Sherni”.

Taking to Instagram the Fitoor actress shared her response to Sherni on social media.

Katrina heaped praise at both the film and Vidya’s performance.

“What a lovely film such a subtle yet engaging film and the always amazing Vidya Balan is such a joy to watch.” Katrina wrote on an Instagram story that features Vidya from Sherni.

The film, which released on 18 June on Prime Video features, Vidya as a forest officer.