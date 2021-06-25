Kendall Jenner steals the show as she comes out for lunch with friends

Kendall Jenner flaunted a model body as she stepped out for lunch in Malibu on Wednesday afternoon in a white top and little skirt.

During an outing with pals, one of the highest-paid supermodels flaunted her infinite legs in an all-white attire.

The 25-year-old looked stunning in a silk blouse as she ate lunch with friends at The Little Beach House in town.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star, who previously claimed that the reality show made it ‘harder’ for her to break into the industry, was spotted showing her true beauty in a stunning combination.

Kylie Jenner’s sister ate a grain bowl with avocado and a poached egg for lunch, which she described as “really healthy.”

On her approach to the restaurant, the reality TV personality, who just revealed her affair with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, was all smiling.

Kendall Jenner walked through the Nobu parking lot with a friend, wearing brown kitten heels and carrying a patterned clutch purse. The style queen pulled her hair back into a ponytail, which complemented her demeanor perfectly.