Kendall Jenner’s love life was never revealed on KUWTK for a reason

When it came to discussing her love life on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner had one key rule.

The model was amenable to the concept of filming every part of her daily life except her love life, according to the show’s executive producer Farnaz Farjam.

During an interview with The Daily Dish podcast, Farnaz revealed that she did not want any lover in front of the camera until they had been dating for at least a year.

Kendall was confused about whether the person was interested in her or her family’s celebrity as a result of the show.

“Kendall’s always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show and in the show,” she explained.

“She doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are. So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.”