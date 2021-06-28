Double Click 728 x 90
Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts For Conor McGregor Vs Dustin Poirier

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 12:00 am
Khabib Nurmagomedov has given Conor McGregor a narrow window if he is to come out on top in next month’s trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

With the score standing at 1-1 in the rivalry after Dustin became the first man to TKO Conor in mixed martial arts, the lightweight contenders will take to the Octagon for a third time in the main occasion of UFC 264 on July 10.

Khabib recognizes Conor and Dustin better than most, having wrestled and beaten both men by submission.

Khabib, who retired from MMA last October, believes that Conor’s only chance of victory at UFC 264 will be a first-round knockout against Dustin.

Khabib told UFC Russia, “Once again, it’s the same thing [as the previous two fights],”

Khabib predicts Conor vs Dustin III

“The first round is [the best chance] for Conor. He can win in the first round. If he doesn’t win it in the first round then Dustin Dustin wins.”

Conor knocked Dustin out when they first wrestled as featherweights, in 2014, but ‘The Diamond’ took revenge at UFC 257 earlier this year.

The winner of the rubber match is projected to be next in line for a shot at the UFC’s lightweight title, which was vacated by Khabib and subsequently won by Charles Oliveira.

Khabib has earlier backed protege Islam Makhachev to ultimately become the UFC’s 155lbs champion and he is impressed by the Russians currently plying their trade in the lightweight division, even though he fears that we will see an all-Russian title fight any time soon.

Khabib said of his fellow countrymen “Honestly, I doubt that it is the case for the belt but the contending fights, it is possible,”

“They are strong and they have enough experience. They are ready to face this challenge. I think Islam and those guys will go far.

“It is such a nice composition in the division. Not only them but also the Brazilians – for instance, Charles Oliveira and Rafael dos Anjos.

“The Americans are also well-represented in the division with Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Michael Chandler.”

 

